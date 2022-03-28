Sarkodie's first child and daughter Titi has turned a year older and all her relatives are celebrating her

The young girl was seen seated in her dad's plush living room while busily watching something from a tablet

Titi is now six years old and it is 4 years older than her brother who is nicknamed MJ

Adalyn Owusu Addo the adorable daughter of Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo and Tracy Owusu Addo has turned a year older on March 27, 2022.

The young girl known as Titi in public circles turned six years old and she could not keep calm about the milestone.

Some family members of the young lady took to social media to celebrate her by posting her photos and showering her with glowing words.

One of such people was Titi's aunt and Sarkodie's sister Veronica Owusu Addo who shared a photo of the young princess on her Instagram page.

The photo showed Titi seated on the couch inside what looked like her dad's plush living room as she operated what looked like a tablet.

After posting the photo, Titi's aunt captioned it:

"Happy birthday Adalyn Owusu-Addo"

Many Fans Reacted To The Birthday Post Made For Titi

Many social media users took to the comment section to wish Titi well on the big day and also showered her with glowing words.

sarah_bonsoe came in with the comment:

"Happy Birthday sweety more life"

adepa_klassical had this to say:

"Happy birthday to our baby girl"

royalbilos wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

Source: YEN.com.gh