Kojo Jones has dropped some beautiful photos of himself and his wife Raychel on his social media page

The Ghanaian business mogul shared excerpts from his plush wedding which was held at the beach in Accra

Kojo Jones earlier went all the way to Kumasi in the Ashanti region where he was hosted to an extravagant traditional marriage ceremony

Ghanaian business mogul and latest husband in town, Kojo Jones, has stunned social media with some takeaways from his plush white wedding ceremony to Raychel Osei.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kojo Jones shared what would probably be his best moments from his wedding which took place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Out of the seven photos that he shared on his official Instagram page, four of them were that of his wife to show how much he cherished her.

The other three photos were special moments the business mogul with presidential ambitions shared with his wife.

Kojo Jones, in one of such photos, was seen standing behind his wife Raychel as they looked into each other's eyes and got the moment captured on camera.

Another photo saw Kojo and Raychel at the venue of their wedding which is believed to be the Labadi Beach Hotel as they were being joined together in holy matrimony.

After posting the beautiful photos from the much-talked-about wedding, Kojo Jones captioned them:

"The journey to forever together #Godgiveth #TheJonesBond22"

He then went on to list all the vendors who worked together to make his fairytale wedding come to pass.

Followers of Kojo Jones React To The Photos He Shared

Many followers of the rich Ghanaian businessman took to the comment section to shower praises on him.

mr.asante._ had this to say:

"God bless your union Sir Jones. You inspire me a lot because anytime I see you I see me in the future. Have a blissful journey with your beloved sir #weddingOfTheDecade"

Ghanaian blogger ghhyper1 came in with the comment:

"Wedding of the year"

beddings_and_more_gh noted:

"Your wife is really beautiful.You have been blessed"

twinrad_mum had this to say:

"Congratulations,God bless your home"

