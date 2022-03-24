Anita Akuffo has wowed many with her stunning beauty in a latest photo she shared on social media

The TV show host was seen beaming with smiles as she made a fashion statement in her African print attire

Anita is noted for almost always blowing her fans away with her beautiful photos

Ever-beautiful TV3 show host Anita Akuffo has warmed hearts on social media after she decided to drop a photo of herself looking as very beautiful as ever.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Anita Akuffo was seen standing in what looked like a glass building as she posed for the camera.

The TV show host was seen wearing a beautiful African print-inspired outfit and complimented her outfit with beautiful makeup.

Anita Akuffo. Source: ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Anita Akuffo captioned it:

"SIMPLICITY"

Fans of Anita Akuffo react to the photo

Followers of Anita Akuffo took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared on her Instagram page.

lovelyn_daterush6 came in with the comment:

"Is the Simplicity for me"

darlingtinasanest also had this to say:

"My all time favorite"

manuelsbeautty_gh noted:

"Let order have Beauty, she’s got the charisma + Beauty"

dependent_girl_date_rush also quickly noted:

"My momma always fresh"

