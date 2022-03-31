Superstar Nigerian musician RudeBoy has spoken highly about laid down structures in Ghana

According to him, these reasons push him to spend quality time in Ghana compared to spending time in Nigeria

His comments follow a response to his reaction after Ghana pipped his country Nigeria to a place at the Qatar World Cup

Nigerian superstar, RudeBoy known in real life as Paul Nonso Okoye has said he is proud of how Ghana's infrastructure, education and security issues are laid down compared to his home country, Nigeria.

The younger twin of the famed music group, P-Square in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, was reacting to the inability of his country to beat Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He indicated that he was proud of Ghana and that he knew many Nigerians come here for holidays.

The musician added that Ghana boasted of stable power supply, good roads, security, good university that "40% of Nigerians occupy"

He however did not have similar kind words for his home country and stated that:

"...But these ones here are busy inflating pains on their own.”

The Black Stars of Ghana sealed a spot in the FIFA World Cup after a return leg game in Abuja ended in one all draw.

The news of the Super Eagle’s loss to the Black Stars of Ghana on their own turf, erupted reactions on social media as Nigerians bewailed the state their country was in.

