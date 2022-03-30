President Akufo-Addo has gifted the Black Stars with some special diaries following their World Cup qualification

The entire team was at the Jubilee House after they called on the president following their return to Ghana from Nigeria

The senior national team pipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 1-1 draw in Abuja to book a place in Qatar

The president of the Republic of Ghana, William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has rewarded members of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars following their World Cup qualification.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces was seen having some conversations with the senior national team at the seat of government.

Both the playing and non-playing bodies of the team met with the president after securing Africa's first slot at the Qatar World Cup which would take place in November 2022.

Following a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Black Stars managed to pip their arch West African rivals to a place at the worldwide showpiece.

Against this backdrop, the president deemed it fit to gift the playing and non-playing body of the senior national team some paraphernalia to show the nation's gratitude to them.

President Akufo-Addo, in the video was seen handing what looked like diaries to the Black Stars.

He gave out a copy of the diary to the handler of the team, Otto Addo, and also gave one to "the Arsenal man" Thomas Teye Partey who scored Ghana's only goal of the match.

President Akufo-Addo then announced that the rest of the team was going to receive their copies before taking his seat.

