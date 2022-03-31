A staunch supporter of the Ghana Black Stars has had luck shining on him following the nation's World Cup qualification

Former Ghana U20 player Karim Sadat took to Twitter in search of the fan after a friend decided to take him to Qatar

Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup after a 2-way leg with the Super Eagles of Nigeria which ended on 1-1 aggregate

A Ghana Black Stars football fan who went viral during Ghana’s two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs with Nigeria is set to be sponsored with a trip to the football Mundial.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, a former Ghanaian U20 player, Karim Sadat made this known on his official Twitter page.

The said fan, whose name is yet to be known, was captured eating and crying during the first leg between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He was however seen in a jubilant mood after the Black Stars got the better of Nigeria in the second leg to qualify for the World Cup set to happen in Qatar in November.

The videos went viral and were spotted by former Ghana U20 star Karim Sadat, who disclosed that a friend of his was interested in sponsoring the fan to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Halmstads forward, therefore, used his Twitter page to appeal to the general public to help him find the diehard fan.

“Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar for the World Cup,” Karim Sadat tweeted.

Black Stars booked their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

A first-half screamer from Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a spot-kick from Nigeria's captain William Troost-Ekong.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi.

