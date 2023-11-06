Ghanaian socialites, Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall have been spotted together in the US

This comes after over a year-long feud, causing the two of them to throw jabs at each other online

The video has significantly impressed many netizens who are excited the duo have put their differences behind them

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Andrea Owusu, known as Efia Odo has been spotted hanging out with Hajia4Reall.

Efia reportedly visited Hajia4Reall, who is currently involved in a tumultuous legal battle, at her residence in the US.

A video of them interacting with their fans on TikTok live has surprised netizens, who were privy to their long-standing online feud.

Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall reunite in the US Photo source: Instagram/Hajia4reall, Instagram/GhHyper1, Instagram/EfiaOdo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo squashes beef with Hajia4Reall

The relationship between Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall turned sour last year, with Efia Odo mocking Hajia's body enhancement.

Things have remained so even after Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage was charged for her alleged role in multiple romance scams resulting in more than $ 2 million of stolen money.

Earlier, it was reported that Hajia4Reall's legal troubles had caused her to be suicidal. It's unclear if Efia Odo has decided to put their feud aside, following Hajia4Reall's legal battle in the US.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the once close friends were seen hugging each other and replying to comments from fans during a live video.

Netizens react after seeing Hajia4Reall and Efia Odo together for a long time

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens after spotting Efia and her once-close friend Hajia4Reall together.

issah_cubana remarked

This is very nice hopefully she will be found innocent

tillygoddess replied

There's peace in unity good to see you guys again

mhamepokua said

Queen herself @hajia4reall we love you❤️❤️ bibia b3y3 fine life is the ultimate ❤️

Hajia4Reall hopes to be vindicated by US Court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall who was recently denied bail on six serious charges from the US court was still hopeful of winning her legal battles.

The musician made a post saying "It was only a matter of time" as she counted down to the end of her case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh