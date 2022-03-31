Media personality Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has celebrated a businessman called David Serebour Boateng.

Serebour, known on social media as Akomboat, turned 50 years old on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Delay who happesn to be a close friend shared his photos in celebration.

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, shared the story of how Serebour has been a good and dependable friend to her.

According to Delay, the businessman bought a car for her 16 years ago. That car which was her first ever was given with no strings attached.

Apart from that, Delay said, Serebout has been gifting her so many things even when she has not asked for anything.

"He’s a living example of a genuine man who sees a young ambitious lady and decides to be a force behind her wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return," she said.

The TV presenter then went on to express her gratitude to Serebour before pleading with him to marry her.

"As you turn 50, I want to celebrate you and say I’m grateful for meeting you and for all you’ve done for me over the years.

"Ps. Serebour Please marry wai ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

