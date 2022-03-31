Berla Mundi has reacted to a throwback photo shared by her colleague Shirley Timbila, also called Cookie Tee

Cookie Tee looked slimmer in the photo and Berla Mundi wondered where she got the extra flesh she has today from

Many fans have reacted to the photo and said Cookie Tee looks beautiful and finer then than before

Ghanaian broadcaster, Berla Mundi, has reacted to a throwback photo shared by her colleague Shirley Timbila, popularly known as Cookie Tee.

Cookie had shared a throwback photo of her on Instagram with a caption that she has a lot of memories seeing it.

Berla Mundi commented that Shirley had always been a fine girl, however, she wondered how come Shirley has extra flesh now.

A collage of Cookie Tee and Berla Mundi. Photo credit: @cookieteegh @berlamundi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shirley now has a ‘heavy’ and very curvy body and this is what Berla Mundi has questions about.

berlamundi: “Swag since!!!! But wait, where was the extra flesh?.”

Shirley is yet to respond to her colleague.

Fans react to Cookie Tee's video

The photo has attracted massive reactions from Cookie's fans; they have praised her beauty and have admired her so much.

See beautiful comments sampled by YEN.com.gh on Cookie’s photo:

clementosuarez: “She is too beautiful.”

she_loves_cookie_tee_gh: “Always on point.”

gwen_addo: “You’ve been fine ever since shadda hemaaa.”

ibrahimfan19: “Hi there, this is very beautiful picture. Thanks.”

colorboxcosmetics: “So BASICALLY what you’re saying is… You have ALWAYS been a Fine Babe!”

orion_berry: “You were hot o but now you’re hotter.”

fosteranomah: “You’re forever beautiful cookieteegh talk to me small.”

kaidy_burns: “Of course you were. You’ve always been fine.”

barbs935: “She has been fine since.”

bonneyfaceoffical: “Always beautiful.”

djphilgh: “Kw3333 but you haven’t changed tho.”

nanaba_.major1: “You are too gorgeous.”

charming_akorkie: “Herrrrh what a beauty.”

the_nanaama: “You have always been beautiful.”

aguutac: “Cookie trust me, you look soo much sexier in this photo.”

