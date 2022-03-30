A video of star actress Jackie Appiah warmly hugging diminutive actor Don Little, has excited fans

The two were spotted in a room together with Kalsoume Sinare as cast of a new yet-to-be-released movie

Don Little's behaviour as Jackie hugged him is so beautiful and shows for how long he has desired to see Jackie

A video of Ghana’s diminutive actor, Don Little, enjoying the warm embrace of Jackie Appiah, has surfaced on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Jackie and Don Little, together with colleague actress Kalsoume Sinare, are seen in a room.

He is first seen hugging Kalsoume, who seated comfortably, and Don Little was full of excitement.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and Don Little. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @therealdonlittle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After hugging Kalsoume, Don Little appears to be walking away when Kalsoume told him to go and hug Jackie.

As if he won a lottery, Don Little, lept with excitement, and as he clapped, hugged Jackie with all his might.

His eyes remained close as he wrapped his arms around Jackie in that embrace.

Jackie, on the other hand, was full of laughter and smiles, perhaps from the satisfaction that he helped the young man achieve his dreams of being with her.

Video triggers massive reactions from fans

Jackie Appiah and Don Little’s video has triggered some reactions from fans and they are happy for him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

pfdoreen: “See how am smile.”

missnadiagh: “Am I the only one who watched it like 10 times?.”

victoriaarthur1984: “This is beautiful this is how it should be ooo.”

oldwyz: “Wow, this dude is something else. Awwwww Don little.”

teenns_arena: “The last part though.”

ewoemega9: “I like the fact that, there's unity amongst them.”

kobbyrich11: “Jackie has been my crush.”

aj_rossie: “So beautiful to watch, I’m just smiling.”

batissue: “Impressive.”

nanaamaboatemaa6672: “Lovely.”

Photo of Jackie Appiah's kithen wows fans online

Earlier, Jackie Appiah stunned fans and Ghanaians on social media with a photo from her luxurious kitchen.

Jackie took the beautiful photo posed with a glass in her hand inside of the kitchen that looks so glamorous.

There were glasses all over with decorative lights to make the place attractive like the owner.

Source: YEN.com.gh