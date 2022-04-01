Actress Kafui Danku's daughter, Baby Lorde, has got many admiring her over a video of her in the kitchen

She prepared her mother's favourite smoothie all by herself and the mother has shown how proud she is

Many people who have seen the video have praised Baby Lorde for being smart, caring, and an amazing girl

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, has stunned her fans and followers on Instagram with a cute video of her in the kitchen.

Baby Lorde, according to the caption that comes with the video, was preparing her mother’s favourite smoothie.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the five-year-old charming girl is seen mixing ingredients, including banana, strawberry, milk, and others together to make the mother’s smoothie.

A collage of Baby Lorde in the kitchen and with her mother. Photo credit: @babylordethefirst/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She is seen operating the blender herself – pouring the ingredients into it and then finally mixing with milk.

After she is done, Baby Lorde poured the smoothie in to a glass for her mother and she was so thankful.

Baby Lorde’s video gets reaction

The video has pulled massive reactions from fans, including Kafui Danku herself.

The actress is so much proud of her daughter that she thanked her for the kind gesture:

kafuidanku: “Thank you beautiful.”

See other comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

surfnbbum: “Awww so cute making her favourite smoothie.”

kudolobless: “Pretty Lorde.”

veronica_mame_adjowa_quansah_: “Yummy.”

frey_ez: “Mommy’s little helper too cute.”

animwaa_nana_adwoa: “Awwww nice one.”

growingupwithazariah: “Aww lil chef.”

kybear_maya: “Looks so yummy.”

iam.emmy89: “Yummy smoothie yummy Lorde.”

lapokela_one: “I like the way, this little girl is always trying to do something in the kitchen,she started this two years ago,very small and she will be blending stuffs.”

phoe_aria: “That's yummy smoothie ... can I have some Please well done kafui.”

Baby Lorde learns photography

In an earlier report, Baby Lorde amazed fans with a video of her learning photography at her young age.

She was seen handling the camera and tilting it to have a clearer view or shot of what she was working on.

It seems everything went well for her when she communicated with her mother during the lesson.

