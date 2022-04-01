Popular actor John Dumelo's son, John Dumelo Jnr, has found a new female friend in Canada, where he currently is

He treated his newly-found gently, and with so much love and care, and it is clear they were in good mood

John Dumelo's son currently lives in Canada, where he is schooling, and photos and videos who how fast he has adapted to his change of environment

The son of Ghana’s popular and handsome actor John Dumelo, John Dumelo Jnr, has warmed the hearts of social media users with a new video.

The video has him and a little female friend playing and showing affection for each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram, Dumelo and the little friend as seen hugging each other and it was just so cute.

In the second snap, another little girl, seeming to be a little sister to Dumelo’s friend is seen with them but she soon left the two.

Dumelo Jnr and the friend are seen walking away hand in hand, and it is so beautiful to watch how he stood and waited for her to cross over when they got to a small opening on the groud.

He did not pull her fast but makes sure to walk according to the little girl’s pace.

The two are again seen laying in a green grass and full of smile and laughter as they play.

It is a cute video that shows how free children are, and also, how they love to play with their co-equals.

