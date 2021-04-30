Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, has stunned fans with a video of her learning photography

The little girl was enjoying this so much that she could not stop smiling during her lesson

Some people who have seen the video have praised the five year old for being intelligent

Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, has amazed some fans with a video of her learning photography at age five.

She is seen handling the camera and tilting it to have a clearer view or shot of what she was working on.

It seems everything went well for her when she communicated with her mother during the lesson.

Kafui Danku shared the video to Lorde’s Instagram page and captioned it: “DOP in action”.

Reaction

The video has triggered some comments from fans.

Emmy, for instance, called Lorde “My girl”:

iam_emmy89: “My girl.”

Sharleen also called her an ice cream truck:

sharleen331: “icecream truck.”

Annie applauded Lorde for a good job:

annienana564: “Good job.”

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Kafui Danku had Baby Lorde in 2016 with her white husband.

The birth of Baby Lorde was a great joy for the actress due to the many miscarriages she had before.

Her fans were so much happy for her as Baby Lorde finally came to change Danku's life forever.

The little girl's Instagram page has been verified, and she is also an ambassador for some brands.

Baby Lorde was also featured in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh in which daughters of popular celebrities were published.

They included Shatta Wale’s daughter, Stonebwoy’s daughter, and others.

