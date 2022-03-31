A video of a tall energetic man displaying weird moves during a church service has gone viral on the internet

A video of a young man who has been captured on camera displaying weird moves during a church service has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, the man acted as though some spirit had taken over him as he made different moves with a sound in the background.

The young man went in circles and moved his hands in the air before he finally went down on his knees without uttering a word.

Video of Tall Young Man's Display of Weird Spiritual Moves Goes Viral; Gets People Talking. Photo credit: Atinka News.

Powerful prayers pour in

Church members who were close to him could be seen praying as the young man went on with what seemed like a spiritual convulsion.

He sported a shirt with multiple colours over jeans and trendy footwear.

The viral video reposted by local Ghanaian news outlet Atinka News has gained the reactions and comments of social media users. Some expressed that the clip was funny while others noted that he was being delivered.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted on social media

Drockzero commented:

''Everybody just day lie.''

Sam Gee said.

''Funny. Why is he moving like that? Lol.''

Jeman Danie commented:

''EEis, see trouble. Na so dem dey deliver am. Oh gosh.''

Justice Lee observed:

''He's being delivered. Like he won't be dancing like that. Very strange though. Lol.''

