Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif has been granted an interview where he shares more ojn who his parents are

He revealed that both of his parents are living in Greece and he is not with them because he is schooling

Black Sherif also shared that his father's nickname is Be Bold and he has a son coming that features the name

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has recently opened up about his family in an in interview on Okay FM.

Black Sherif at the studio and posing for the camera Photo credit: blacksherif/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook had the young artist revealing that his mother and father both live in Greece Athens and he has a good relationship with both.

He also shared that his father who has a nickname called Be Bold is very well to do and owns car tyre and engine companies.

Upon being asked why he always use his mother's name in his music and not that of his dad, he revealed that he has a song coming that has his dad's nickname in.

