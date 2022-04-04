Serwaa Amihere, has courted the troubles of Nigerians following a comments she made on footballer Iheanacho Kelechi

The Ghanaian broadcaster was reacting to Kelechi's performance in the Leicester City and Manchester United match on Saturday

She was impressed by Kelechi's display and wondered why he could not put up the same energy when Ghana played Nigeria

Her comments have not gone down well with some Nigerian social media users and they have criticised her

GHone television presenter, Serwaa Amihere, is in hot waters following a comment she made on Nigerian footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Serwaa was commenting on Iheanacho’s performance in the Saturday, April 2, 2022, in which he scored for his team Leicester City, against Manchester United.

Impressed by Iheanacho’s performance, Serwaa wondered why Iheanacho did not put up that same show to score for Nigeria in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigerians not happy with Serwaa’s post

Ghanaian celebs jubilate over Ghana scoring Nigeria

The whole of Ghana went gaga when the Black Stars won against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the return leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, for instance, led a hot ‘jama’ session after the match.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo was full of excitement as he jumped up and down and changing songs.

Apparently, the actor left the comfort of his home to join other football lovers in a sports center to watch the match.

