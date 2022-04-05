Rapper Medikal is a year older today and has taken to social media to share some photos of himself

The award-winning rapper was seen looking dapper as ususal as he posed for some photos all the way in America

Not long ago, the rapper was in the news after preacher man Sonnie Badu compared him to Sister Derby's new lover, David

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong known by the stage name AMG Medikal, is celebrating his birthday today, April 5, 2022.

To mark the august occasion, Medikal took to popular photo and video-sharing app Instagram, to drop some stunning photos.

Medikal shared some photos he took when he was on tour with Shatta Wale in the United States of America.

Photos of Medikal. Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was seen posing in front of a sleek SUV as he struck several poses to the admiration of his teeming fans and followers.

The Stubborn Academy hitmaker was seen wearing a t-shirt under a heavy winter jacket which was complemented by a pair of camo-coloured trousers and expensive-looking sneakers.

Medikal was seen wearing his usual hoodie over his head which has become like a trademark for him anytime he poses for photos.

After posting the birthday photos, Medikal simply wrote:

"Happy 28"

Fand and Celebs react to Medikal's birthday post

Many fans as well as colleagues of Medikal took to the comment section to shower birthday blessings on the Ayekoo rapper.

papermakerastar had this to say:

"Happy birthday my don"

talaat_yarky also wrote:

"Hbd my geeeeeee"

jaywonjuwonlo also wrote:

"Happy birthday king. More life"

ghdopenation wrote:

"Happy birthday to youuuuuuuuu"

darkovibes commented:

"More life my brother. Live forever"

Sonnie Badu Compares Medikal To Sister Derby's New Boyfriend David

In a related article, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that founder and leader of The Rock Hill Church, and gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said he has spotted some resemblance between Medikal and Sister Derby's new lover, David.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the popular man of God, while reacting to a post made by celebrated blogger Zionfelix, indicated that he saw some similarities.

He was reacting to a photo of Sister Derby known in real life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu Bonsu and her new lover David as they posed in what looked like a restaurant.

Source: YEN.com.gh