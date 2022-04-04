Medikal has reacted to a comment made by Dr Sonnie Badu that he looks like David, Sister Derby's lover

The rapper asked the man of God to make his name rest since it had been long since he broke up with Sister Derby

Sonnie Badu took to the comment section under a post made by Zionfelix where he indicated that Medikal and David shared some resemblance

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong famed as Medikal has slammed the founder and leader of The Rock Hill Church, and gospel musician Sonnie Badu.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Medikal asked people to stop linking his name with that of Sister Derby or anything that concerns her.

Medikal's post follows a comment made by Wonder God hitmaker Sonnie Badu who made an observation that the rapper resembled Sister Derby's boyfriend, David.

The Stubborn Academy crooner said his relationship with Sister Derby had ended years ago and he had moved on to marry therefore did not understand why he was still being linked with her.

He asked his fans, followers and critics to move on from his past relationship since he was no longer dwelling on that.

Taking to Twitter, Medikal wrote:

"It’s been like how many years now ? Y’all no de fi move on ? smfh. Make my name rest small Abeg."

Sonnie Badu Compares Medikal To Sister Derby's New Boyfriend David

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said he has been spotted some resemblance between Medikal and Sister Derby's new lover, David.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the popular man of God, while reacting to a post made by celebrated blogger Zionfelix, indicated that he saw some similarities.

He was reacting to a photo of Sister Derby known in real life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu Bonsu and her new lover David as they posed in what looked like a restaurant.

The preacher man appeared to have put the photo of Medikal against that of David only to realize that there was some striking resemblance.

Therefore, he decided to casually make his view known to the rest of the world as he took to the comment section to react.

