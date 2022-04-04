Sonnie Badu has said that Medikal is the direct replica of Sister Derby's new lover, David

Taking to social media, the man of God indicated that he had noticed some similarities in the looks of Medikal and that of David

Sister Derby came reacting to the post made by the revered man of God claiming her brother also looked like Jesus Christ

Founder and leader of The Rock Hill Church, and gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said he has been spotted some resemblance between Medikal and Sister Derby's new lover, David.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the popular man of God, while reacting to a post made by celebrated blogger Zionfelix, indicated that he saw some similarities.

He was reacting to a photo of Sister Derby known in real life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu Bonsu and her new lover David as they posed in what looked like a restaurant.

Sonnie Badu, Medikal and Sister Derby's New Boyfriend David. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The preacher man appeared to have put the photo of Medikal against that of David only to realize that there was some striking resemblance.

Therefore, he decided to casually make his view known to the rest of the world as he took to the comment section to react.

Following Dr Sonnie Badu's observation and expressing it openly, Sister Derby took to the comment section to react.

According to the Kakalika Love hitmaker many people shared resemblance and added that her elder brother, Wanlov The Kubolor also looked so much like Jesus Christ.

