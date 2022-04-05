Award-winning rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, turned a year older on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Medikal's wife and actress Fella Makafui celebrated her husband's new age by sharing some loved-up photos with him

In her caption to the photos, Fella poured out her heart to Medikal who she described as an amazing husband and father

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Mrs Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has showered her husband, Medikal, with sweet words as he celebrates his birthday.

The reigning VGMA Hiphop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year turned a year older on April 5, 2022. He clocked the age of 28.

In celebration of her husband's new age, Fella Makafui took to social media to share some videos and photos. The videos and photos showed some of the moments the two had shared.

Fella Makafui has celebrated Medikal's 28th birthday Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella showers love on Medikal

Captioning the photos, Fella poured out her heart to Medikal describing him as her soulmate. She wished him good health and more money.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to Fella, Medikal has been nothing short of an amazing husband to her and father to their adorable daughter, Island Frimpong.

"Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for being an Amazing husband and father. More life,good health ,MORE MONEY...wishing you nothing but the best of the day !! We love you ❤️❤️ .. @amgmedikal."

See Fella's birthday wish to her husband on Instagram below:

Sonnie Badu Compares Medikal To Sister Derby's New Boyfriend David

In a related article, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that founder and leader of The Rock Hill Church and gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said he has spotted some resemblance between Medikal and Sister Derby's new lover, David.

In a new post sighted on Instagram, the popular man of God, while reacting to a post made by celebrated blogger Zionfelix, indicated that he saw some similarities.

He was reacting to a photo of Sister Derby known in real life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu Bonsu and her new lover David as they posed in what looked like a restaurant.

Source: YEN.com.gh