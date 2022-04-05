NPP guru Chairman Wontumi has acquired a brand new Rolls Royce to be added his fleet of luxurious cars

Wontumi showed off the new car which is sprayed in white colour and has a customised licence plate in a new photo

The new car comes after Chairman Wontumi made an audacious bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

Businessman and politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has added a brand new baby to his fleet of expensive cars.

The new car happens to be a Rolls Royce which is sprayed in white colour. The beautiful car was spotted at the compound of the newly opened Wontumi FM in Accra.

In a photo YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is seen in the company of celebrity blogger Zionfelix.

The two posed for photos behind the neat-looking which was parked just a few metres to their right.

A look at the car showed it had a customised number 'CW-1 22'. The CW obviously represents the initials of Chairman Wontumi's name.

Ghanaians react to Wontumi's Rolls Royce photo

After the photo of Chairman Wontumi's, many social media users have been reacting and sharing interesting reactions. Many of the reactions have been about Wontumi's bid to buy Chelsea.

thatafricagirlgh said:

"Ookk nice. @zionfelixdotcom is He still planning to buy the Chelsea club?."

pgotti234 said:

"Potential? he dosent even have close to the buying money lololol."

doh.george said:

"What potential Chelsea owner ? , guest you have not heard serious bidders have been shortlisted."

Wontumi's bid to buy Chelsea

It will be recalled that Wontumi authoritatively declared interest in splashing cash to acquire the English Premier League club following sanctions that hit its owner, Roman Abramovich.

The 45-year-old made this declaration and added that he will make efforts to sign multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Abramovich put the club up for sale as the Russian billionaire is asking for £3billion for the Champions League holders.

Wontumi's love for expensive cars

Chairman Wontumi is known to have a love for expensive cars some of which he flaunts once in a while.

It will be recalled that Wontumi was once spotted cruising in a Ferrari on the streets of Kumasi.

In photos available to YEN.com.gh Chairman Wontumi was seen moving about in an ash Ferrari.

According to YEN.com.gh checks the photos were taken around True Vine Hotel at Ahodwo, where he had attended a meeting.

