Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has celebrated his 28th birthday with a simple balloon party at home

He was with his dear wife, Fella Makafui, their daughter Island Frimpong, and two other friends in the video

Medikal is known to be rich, therefore, holding such a simple birthday party shows how modest Medikal is

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has celebrated his 28th birthday with a simple balloon party in his home.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Medikal is seen with his wife Fella Makafui, their daughter Island Frimpong, and two other friends.

Each one of them, with the exception of their daughter, had a balloon in the hand and had even started blowing air into them.

A collage of Medikal with the birthday team, as well as Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @amgmedikal @ghgossip_hq @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While blowing the balloons as if they were competing, the group engaged in a conversation and Fella is seen laughing out so loud.

Their daughter, Island, on the other hand, is spotted walking about also doing her own thing.

Fella Makafui Celebrates Medikal's 28th Birthday With Sweet Photos & Message

Meanwhile, Medikal's wife, actress Mrs Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has showered her husband, Medikal, with sweet words as he celebrates his birthday.

The reigning VGMA Hiphop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year turned a year older on April 5, 2022. He clocked the age of 28.

In celebration of her husband's new age, Fella Makafui took to social media to share some videos and photos. The videos and photos showed some of the moments the two had shared.

Captioning the photos, Fella poured out her heart to Medikal describing him as her soulmate. She wished him good health and more money.

According to Fella, Medikal has been nothing short of an amazing husband to her and father to their adorable daughter, Island Frimpong. She wrote:

Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for being an Amazing husband and father. More life,good health ,MORE MONEY...wishing you nothing but the best of the day !! We love you ❤️❤️ .. @amgmedikal."

Medikal boldly answers questions about cheating on Fella

Meanwhile, Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, was in the news when answered a question on whether he has cheated on his wife Fella Makafui.

He was speaking in an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show.

Medikal's response got many people saying men are not to be trusted.

Source: YEN.com.gh