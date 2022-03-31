Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has said he has never cheated on his wife or any other woman he has dated

He was speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, but fans have called him a liar for that response

Medikal said he has never had an eye for any other woman apart from the woman he is dating at the time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Frimpong, known commonly as Medikal, has answered a question on whether he has cheated on his wife Fella Makafui.

He was speaking in an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Manu posed the question in the Akan language: “Have you cheated on your wife before?”

A collage of Medikal, Fella Makafui, and Deborah Vanessa. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @sisterdeborah @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Original

Medikal answered hurriedly without even allowing Kwaku Manu to finish speaking and said he has never done cheated on his wife.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He added that he has never thought of going behind any woman he ever dated.

No, I have not done that before. Let me tell you something about me. For me to go behind a woman I am dating to do such a thing is a no-no,” Medikal answered.

Medikal’s video triggers reaction

Medikal’s video has got many people reacting and saying Medikal is telling lies.

De Barbie, for instance, wrote in the Akan language that Medikal was telling lies:

debarbie12: “wobooooowa wobooooowa.”

mz_stell: “Medikal wobowa.”

nanayaaakwaboah: “W)boa he no get girl in europe?? Hm men ok oo.”

lowkiibdb: “Make person teach me this una language na.”

killa_mazey: “Ur man Dey lie.”

kattah_kwesi: “)se herr medical.”

nanayaaakwaboah: “W)boa he no get girl in europe?? Hm men ok oo.”

Medikal sneaks to see Fella Makafui while we were dating - Deborah Vanessa

Until October 2018, everyone knew Medikal's girlfriend to be Deborah Vanessa.

The two dated for close to two years and Deborah had high hopes of marrying Medikal and making children for him but it did not happen because of Fella Makafui.

The rumour that Medikal was seeing Fella while he was still with Deborah went viral but Medikal refuted it and said Fella was just his 'small girl'.

A hurt Deborah Vanessa composed a song for Medikal and Fella and titled it "Don't lie to me".

In that song, Deborah claimed that Medikal saved Fella's name as 'Carpenter' when he started cheating with Fella Makafui.

Source: YEN.com.gh