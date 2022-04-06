Louisa Laryea has taken comedian OB Ampponsah to the cleaners over a joke he made about her husband

OB Amponsah, during a recent show, made a joke about Israel Laryea after he contracted coronavirus

The wife of the journalist said the comedian was soon going to experience his "Will Smith" moment soon

Louisa Laryea, the wife of popular TV journalist, Israel Laryea, has said comedian OB Amponsah is not far from experiencing a “Will Smith moment” if he is not careful with his jokes.

Louisa Laryea, who took to her Facebook page further described the comedian as “stupid” and “foolish” adding that he acted like a “badly brought up child.”

The comments from Louisa Laryea follow OB Amponsah’s recent comedy performance dubbed, "Popular But Broke" in which the comedian made a joke about Isreal Laryea.

She was not happy with the comedian’s jokes about Israel's experience with COVID-19.

Israel Laryea said he had to ensure he observed strict social distancing to protect his family after he was hit with coronavirus.

As a result, he chose to stay in his “boys' quarters” instead of the main house.

However, OB Amponsah made a joke that suggested he didn’t believe Israel Laryea could afford a house that had a “boys' quarters”.

‘There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB_Amponsah. Obviously another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course. #FoolishBoy,’ Louisa Laryea wrote.

However, the comedian indicated that anything he said in his performance was not meant to be taken seriously.

