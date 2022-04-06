Sheena Gakpe has turned heads on social media with her version of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller

She was seen standing in front of a plush house as she ad-libbed Black Sherif's new song

Many social media users have joined a trend of remaking Black Sherif's 3Music Awards performance

Pretty Ghanaian socialite, actress and model, Sheena Gakpe has taken over social media with her own remake of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Sheena was seen standing in front of a beautiful edifice.

She decided to join the recent trend which saw social media users remaking Black Sherif's 3Music Awards live performance of his recently-released song, Kwaku The Traveller.

Sheena Gakpe was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of bodycon black trousers as she plugged some wireless earbuds into her ears.

She was seen singing portions of Kwaku The Traveller song as water poured onto her head from the first floor of the house she was standing in.

The water was however pouring with so much force that it ended up distracting the actress as she started laughing and even forgot her lines.

At a point, she could not take it anymore and turned to ask the person pouring the water on her why he or she was trying to 'spoil her shine'.

After posting the hilarious video on her Instagram page, Sheena Gakpe captioned it:

"Who sent me ? Now I’m feeling cold"

Fans React To Sheena Gakpe's Video

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.

with_eli_ came in with the comment:

"who’s pouring the water Philly or Kim"

ewurama_asabea changed the title of the song:

"Sheena the Traveller"

jsbv808 noted:

"Oh lord my heart skipped a beat when you turned around"

Source: YEN.com.gh