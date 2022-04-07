Sister Derby has finally spoken in a new interview on radio about how she met her new boyfriend, David

The musician indicated that she was a host at an event which David attended and managed to speak to her

Sister Derby said David confessed to her that he had to take almost two bottles of alcohol before approaching her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian musician, Deborah Owusu Bonsu known by the stage name Sister Derby, has opened up about her current relationship with her businessman lover, David.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo of Accra-based Accra FM, Sister Derby delved into her current relationship.

According to her, she met David at an Asian programme she was tasked to co-host at the time.

Photos of Sister Derby and David. Source: sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

When asked how she was approached, Sister Derby said she did not have permission from David to speak about their relationship.

Nana Romeo however pushed Sister Derby to speak about the matter even though she jokingly said she might get into trouble with David.

She said David approached her almost at the end of the night and started talking to her about her appearance.

The Kakalika Love hitmaker said David confessed to her that he had to down almost 2 bottles of Hennessey before he approached her.

Asked what David said to her when he first approached, Sister Derby laughed and said he complimented her over her beauty and asked for her number.

Sister Derby said she responded to the compliment and told David that she would give her number to him when she was about to leave.

The musician however indicatedto leave that the way David approached her was so awkward that she began laughing and kept laughing till the conversation was over.

Shatta Wale Asks Michy Not To Laugh At Him Over Failed Relationship With Elfreda In Photo

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known by the stage name Shatta Wale has sent an SOS message to former lover, Michy.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale called on his baby mama, Michy known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah not to tease him over news of his recently-failed relationship.

In a rather rare situation, Shatta Wale called on Michy who happens to be the singer's baby mama not to come and laugh at him publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh