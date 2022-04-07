Shatta Wale has called on his former girlfriend Michy not to join those teasing him over his recently-failed relationship

The Taking Over hitmaker took to social media to plead with Michy not to also laugh at him

News was rife on the internet that Shatta Wale and recently-found lover Elfreda were no longer an item

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known by the stage name Shatta Wale has sent an SOS message to former lover, Michy.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale called on his baby mama, Michy known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah not to tease him over news of his recently-failed relationship.

In a rather rare situation, Shatta Wale called on Michy who happens to be the singer's baby mama not to come and laugh at him publicly.

Taking to Snapchat, Shatta Wale wrote:

"Shatta Michy pls don't come and aff at me that I have broken heart oh...ok bye"

The musician's post follows news of his failed relationship with Elfreda, the pretty young lady he was said to be dating recently.

Shatta Wale and Elfreda took over social media some weeks ago when they announced their relationship while on a vacation with power couple Medikal and Fella Makafui.

The Ayoo hitmaker and Elfreda were seen in many videos displaying affection for each other publicly.

Many people who were taken by surprise by the announcement took to social media to congratulate them and also wish them well.

Weeks into their fairytale-styled relationship, Shatta Wale came out to make some allegations about relationships and also dropped his preference for women.

