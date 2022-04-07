Nana Ama McBrown has spoken about giving birth in Canada for her second child after Baby Maxin

In an interview with Kofi Adomah she didn't confirm or deny the viral reports as she was heard laughing during the conversation

McBrown has been winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her acting skills since she shot to fame 20 years ago

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has finally opened up about going to Canada to give birth to her second child.

News has been rife this week that the renowned actress has successfully welcomed the birth of another child after Baby Maxin.

Following the viral reports, McBrown has spoken for the first time about her giving birth again.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama McBrown)

Source: Original

In an interview with Kofi Adomah of Kofi TV, the actress didn't confirm or deny the report.

She went on to stress that journalism comes with lots of reports and when the time comes everyone would know whether it is true or not.

The actress was laughing while making those statements during the interview.

McBrown has been one of the most-loved screen goddesses in the country as she has starred in over 100 popular movies.

