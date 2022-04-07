Sandra Ankobiah has mesmerized her teeming fans on social media with some beautiful photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally pretty in her outfit as she posed on what looked like the balcony of a high rise building

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for mesmerizing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

Ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing traffic on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on the balcony and in the waiting area of an apartment in a high rise building made up of apartments.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing in all her elements as she looked extremely elegant in her outfit and 'killed' the poses.

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah.

Source: Instagram

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a black jumpsuit which appeared to have been made from glittering material as she sat by a table in the living room and also posed on the balcony facing the beautiful city in faraway Nigeria.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking black high heels and a black handbag to match her outfit.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"Forget the caption. Look at the woman"

Celebs and fans of Sandra Ankobia react to the photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

Actress nikkisamonas had this to say:

"Beautiful"

sai.sankoh wrote:

"Omg!!! So hot! I miss you!!"

real_missg noted:

"A whole package. I love you"

dirty_tren.t came in with the comment:

"Sandra is on fire help me contact the service please"

Source: YEN.com.gh