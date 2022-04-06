Asantewaa has given her teeming fans a sneak peek of how she records her Tik Tok videos

She was seen remaking the Kwaku The Traveller raindrop performance by Black Sherif at the 3Music Awards

Asantewaa entertained her many fans and followers on social media with her own rendition of the epic performance

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has showed her fans what she goes through to produce content on Tik Tok.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Tik Tok queen decided to show her fans how she made her rendition of Black Sherif's 3Music Awards performance of Kwaku The Traveller.

She was seen standing in a huge basin while standing in front of her camera fitted to a ring light fixed to a stand.

Asantewaa was being assisted by two ladies who were carrying out their part of the job effortlessly.

One of the ladies who was tasked to create the raindrop effect was seen standing on a chair for elevation.

She held a colander in one hand over Asantewaa's head and fetched water with a huge cup and poured it into the colander to create droplets of water.

Asantewaa was standing in a basin to limit the spread of water in her makeshift studio inside her home.

After posting the video, Asantewaa captioned it:

"Since y’all asked for the bts...No one should laugh at my waterfall"

Fans Of Asantewaa React To The Video

Many fans and followers of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the behind the scenes video.

Fellow Tik Toker jackline_mensah came in with the comment:

"It’s not easy oo"

Media personality iammzgee noted:

"Eeeeiiii this you people your job d333! Too much"

_misspreetty had this to say:

"Is sis Sala’s water pouring for me"

_nanahemaaaa_ also commented:

"awwwwn u go through a lot to cook something for us mom go higher"

