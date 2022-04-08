An old video of Psalm Adjeteyfio asking for forgiveness from his children for forsaking them has popped up on social media

The veteran actor said it was one of the biggest mistakes of his life and advised parents to learn from his experience

Psalm Adjeteyfio passed away on Friday, April 8, owing to a prolonged battle with heart failure

Late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT of television series Taxi Driver fame has been seen in an old video asking for forgiveness from his children for forsaking them.

The throwback video resurfaced after the actor passed away today, April 8, 2022, due to heart failure.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TT was granting an interview to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

The actor indicated that forsaking his children was one of the biggest mistakes of his life and said he was hoping to God that they had forgiven him.

According to him, he struggled before getting his kids but he chose to neglect them due to the fact that he was following a "demon".

He added that his kids did not return the treatment he meted out to them and were rather taking care of him now that his health was deteriorating.

"I was going after a demon who was destroying my children," TT said with tears in his eyes and his head bowed.

He added:

"I really am sorry. I pray that no man goes that way...forsaking your own children and going after a demon of a woman. Learn from my experience. Don't do it, you will regret," the late actor added.

