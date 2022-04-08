Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has died on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2022

Psalm Adjeteyfio, according to information gathered by YEN.com.gh on Number 1 FM, died of heart failure

Until his dead, TT was in the news for controversial reasons, including begging for money for rent, others

Ghanaians will forever remember the veteran actor for his comic role in the 90's popular Taxi Driver TV series

TT died on Friday, April 8, 2022, of heart failure.

This was confirmed on Number 1 FM, a few minutes before this publication.

