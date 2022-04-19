An abroad-based Ghanaian young man along with his father have lost their lives in an accident

He lost his mother the day before and was on his way to the hospital when their car collided with a fire truck

@eugeneplastik, a tweep commented: "It happened right Infront of me yesterday at around the interbeton traffic light. Just heard he passed on"

A Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to share a horrifying incidence that occured to a family.

A post on his Twitter timeline sighted by YEN.com.gh had @AbeikuLytle sharing that a young man along with his father lost their life after travelling to Ghana from abroad for the Easter celebration.

People at funeral, cemetery Photo credit: Anthony Pappone, WHL/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to @AbeikuLytle the young man lost his mother on Sunday, April 17, 2022 and he along with his father were on their way to the hospital when their car collided with a fire truck.

"Chale some borga we know, dropped down for Easter and his mum died yesterday at the hospital. He went to see the body with his father and make payments. On the way home, they clashed with a fire truck that had an emergency to attend to and was speeding to the destination. Dead", the post read.

Many Ghanaians who saw the post expressed their remorse about the incidence at the comments section.

Some of the heartfelt messages have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Bill83588064 commented:

Oh Charlie my Augusco mate Frank. Really sad since yesterday when I got the news. RIP Bro

@eugeneplastik replied:

It happened right Infront of me yesterday at around at the interbeton traffic light. Just heard he passed on. The speed of the fire thunder was something else. Sad

@thxnine wrote:

Some "Jesus" I shout for here as I read finish eh! Herh!

From @nakwaati:

I hear the news yedee then I sad ruff

@itskwamebaby:

Dem wipe out the generation all... WTF

Tears flow as GH mum and 2 daughters lose lives on same day in accident; funeral details drop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of oneris Denyo Mensah did not hear good news some weeks ago after news reached them that three of their family members met their untimely death.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram page FillaBoyzDotCom the trio sadly lost their lives in a car accident. The trio, Peace Denyo, 45; Edinam Denyo, 13; and Etornam Denyo, 5 were reportedly returning from church when they met their untimely death.

The report went on to state that the fatal accident occurred some weeks ago at Agblizaa Junction near the LEKMA hospital in the Ledzokuku Constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh