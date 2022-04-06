Morning show host Ephyia Stard Edna is a year older today, April 6, 2022, and has celebrated the day with stunning photos

She took to social media to share some photos of herself as she beamed with smiles on her big day

Many fans and followers of the media personality took to the comment section to wish her well and also admire her photos

Popular morning show host of Ghana Nti on Kfm TV and Fan Zone host on Lifestyle TV, Ephyia Stard Edna, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with stunning pictures.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on video and photo-sharing app Instagram, Ephyia Stard Edna was seen looking as beautiful as ever as she posed in a black long-sleeved shirt over a black leather skirt.

Ephyia Stard Edna was seen posing on the street as she beamed with smiles and struck a number of poses to the admiration of her fans and followers.

TV Star Ephyia Stard Edna. Source: ephyiastardedna

Source: Instagram

After posting the beautiful photos, Ephyia Stard Edna captioned them:

"A happy super duper blessed birthday to my beautiful soul help celebrate me wai …. Massive thanks"

Fans and Celebs of Ephyia Stard Edna React to the Photos

Many fans, as well as celebs of the TV star, took to the comment section to react to the birthday photos she shared online.

official_agbemezah1976 came in with the comment:

"Happy new age my sweetheart..... Have a blessed day."

amakoda_ also wrote:

"Happy birthday my love"

koficryspher commented:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful…Greater Heights"

Ephyia was celebrated hugely by other followers, loved ones and other celebrities in the comment section.

Ephyia Edna is a Master's student from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. She started her journalism journey in 2012 and has worked with media outlets like Ghana News Agency, Graphic Communication Group, Multimedia (Joy News), ZTV, Kwame TV, Gold Coast Radio in South Africa, KFM TV and GBC( Lifestyle TV).

Her diligence and dedication throughout the years have earned her many nominations and recognition.

She won YEA's Most Promising Presenter of the Year in 2020. Her show, Fashion Diaries earned a nomination for Accra Fashion Week, YEA and DITTY.

Edna has interviewed great personalities from the political terrain, entertainment and fashion industries.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Seth Tekper, Naana Oye Lithur, Mr. Aseidu Nketia, Okyeame Kwame, Kuami Eugene, DopeNation, Krymi, Mr Drew, Kumi Guitar, KOD, Joyce Ababio among others have all been interviewed by Edna.

