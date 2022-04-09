AJ Poundz: Onua TV3 Presenter Ties Knot In Simple And Beautiful White Wedding, Videos Drop
Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz, known in private life as Matilda Adjoa Densu, has tied the knot in a simple but lovely wedding.
AJ Poundz, and her heartthrob Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng wedded in Accra on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the couple's marriage ceremony started off with a colourful traditional wedding.
It was after the traditional wedding on Saturday morning that the two completed their ceremony with a walk down the aisle.
Videos from the white wedding have emerged online showing a simple but lovely ceremony. AJ Poundz rocked the usual white wedding gown while her husband wore a blue suit.
Below are some of the videos from the white wedding of AJ Poundz and her husband:
1. Sitting pretty:
AJ Poundz and Nana Kwadwo sit as the preacher shares the sermon.
2. The exchange of vows:
The couple exchanged vows and rings in a lovely manner.
3. The first kiss:
It was quite a scene when the couple were asked to get their first kiss.
4. The walk:
AJ Poundz and her husband take a walk amid some live band music.
