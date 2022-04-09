Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz, known in private life as Matilda Adjoa Densu, has tied the knot in a simple but lovely wedding.

AJ Poundz, and her heartthrob Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng wedded in Accra on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the couple's marriage ceremony started off with a colourful traditional wedding.

AJ Poundz has tied the knot in a simple wedding

Source: Instagram

It was after the traditional wedding on Saturday morning that the two completed their ceremony with a walk down the aisle.

Videos from the white wedding have emerged online showing a simple but lovely ceremony. AJ Poundz rocked the usual white wedding gown while her husband wore a blue suit.

Below are some of the videos from the white wedding of AJ Poundz and her husband:

1. Sitting pretty:

AJ Poundz and Nana Kwadwo sit as the preacher shares the sermon.

2. The exchange of vows:

The couple exchanged vows and rings in a lovely manner.

3. The first kiss:

It was quite a scene when the couple were asked to get their first kiss.

4. The walk:

AJ Poundz and her husband take a walk amid some live band music.

