Ghana's viral pallbearers noted for their dancing with coffins have donated a whopping amount to Ukraine

The leader of the pallbearers made an announcement following the donation and said it was to support Ukraine's defensive efforts against Russia's invasion

The Ghanaian group who went viral in 2020 recently cashed in big on their dance meme which was sold for $1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian pallbearers noted for their dance moves during funerals have showed an act of kindness to the people of Ukraine following the sale of their meme.

Out of generosity, the pallbearers announced that they were set to donate 25% of the sale of their meme to the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation to support Ukraine amidst its war against Russia ever since Putin's invasion.

In a video which is trending, Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the pallbearer's group said they would transfer twenty-five per cent of the funds from the sale of our memes at the NFT auction to the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation.

Photo of Ghana's Dancing Pallbearers. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the video, Benjamin Aidoo added, "come back alive to support Ukraine and its great people".

Ghana's Dancing Pallbearers Sell Video Meme NFT for $1 Million

The dancing pallbearers from Ghana, who went viral in 2020, sold their viral coffin dance video meme for $1 million in a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction.

Two years after their popularity, the group minted their 10-second meme and auctioned it on NFT on April 7.

Dubai-based music production company 3F Music emerged tops in the bidding round as it purchased the video meme for $1 million an equivalent of GHC7 million on Saturday, April 9.

Video Of Fuse ODG Crying On His Wedding Day Pops Up Online

British-Ghanaian singer Nana Richard Abiona known in the world of showbiz as Fuse ODG tied the knot over the weekend in a private but plush wedding ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Antenna hitmaker who was tying the knot in a plush garden-themed wedding was seen getting emotional at a point.

When it got to when his bride had to walk down the aisle, the musician suddenly got emotional and started crying.

Source: YEN.com.gh