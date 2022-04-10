Ghana's famous dancing pallbearers have sold their viral coffin dance video meme for $1 million in a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction

Dancing pallbearers from Ghana, who went viral in 2020, have sold their viral coffin dance video meme for $1 million in a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction.

Two years after, the group minted their 10-second meme and auctioned it on NFT on April 7.

Dubai-based music production company 3F Music emerged tops in the bidding round as it purchased the video meme for the amount on Saturday, April 9.

The historic procurement makes 3F Music the official owners of the viral Coffin Dance meme.

Per a Joy News report, the amount places the meme among some of the most valuable NFTs to have crossed the million-dollar mark worldwide.

Reacting to the breakthrough

The leader of the pallbearers, Benjamin Aidoo, has lauded the Dubai-based music production company for winning the bid.

''Congratulations to the official owner of Coffin Dance world fame @3fmusic.

''We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported our NFT ...,'' he tweeted.

The pallbearers have pledged to donate 25 percent of the proceeds from the auction to Ukrainian charities to help lessen the hardship brought about by the ongoing war with Russia.

Watch their video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh