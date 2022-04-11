The all-grown-up daughter of singer Kaakie has been spotted in a video playing with her celebrity mother

Kaakie was seen spending some time with pretty princess in what looked like their home outside the country

Both mother and daughter were seen in the cut in the self-rcorded video which has generated many comments

Ghanaian singer Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey famed as Kaakie, has popped up on the radar of social meda after she was spotted in a video with her cute daughter.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kaakie appeared to be at her plush home abroad with her daughter as they decided to say "hi" to their teeming fans and followers

Kaakie was seen holding her daughter who she was already busy doing her own thing while enjoying the 'mummy time' and looked into the camera for all to see her full face.

The little princess was busy playing and could not be bothered with her mother's video but her mother got her into the mix when she lifted the hand asking her to also say "hi".

The video was posted by popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa and has caught the eyes of many since Kaakie has gone under the radar after she got married some time back.

After posting the video, Nkonkonsa captioned it:

"Musician and Nurse Kaakie and her adorable daughter say "Hi" to everyone."

Fans of Kaakie React To The Video

Fans of the versatile singer take to the comment section to shower Kaakie and her daughter with accolades

Many fans of the singer who had not heard or seen her in a while took to the comment section to react to the video.

zotra_ came in with the comment:

"Most talented female artist ever in Ghana music. Trust me"

richlovelocker22 had this to say:

"We miss uoooo"

callmeblackprince wrote:

"My biggest fun. Kakit up. I miss u in the industry"

chocolata1989 also commented:

"Kaakie , one of the most beautiful souls I've met"

nanayaa_too_sweet noted:

"We Miss u kaakie aawww"

Source: YEN.com.gh