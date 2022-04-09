Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has dazzled her teeming Instagram fans and followers with new photos

The beautiful celebrity was seen standing in what looked like a living room as she glowed in her beautiful outfit

Victoria Lebene is noted for dazzling her teeming social media fanbase with beautiful videos and photos of herself

Victoria Lebene, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah better known as Nkonkonsa, has turned heads on social media with some new photos.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Victoria Lebene was seen standing in a plush living room as she beamed with her usual pretty smile.

She was seen wearing a beautiful blush pink long-sleeved dress and complimented her looks with a brown bag and a pair of shoes made from a shade of pink.

What stood out the most about the pretty Ghanaian actress in the photo was her infectious smile which got many people falling in love with her.

After posting the photos, Victoria Lebene captioned them:

"The mistakes we did in our past are only to help us become better, be willing to succumb to change!"

Fans of Victoria Lebene react to the photos

Many friends and fans of the pretty actress and businesswoman took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

ewurababrides came in with the comment:

"Akosua p3 life sagaaaaaa"

delicious143 also wrote:

"Girl, you’re looking sexy and good"

its_midi noted:

"Gorgeous gorgeous woman"

amey_evaaa had this to say:

"My woman crush always"

There were many comments that showed fans and followers of the actress were happy to see her glowing like never before.

Source: YEN.com.gh