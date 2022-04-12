Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in a new video looking so excited while on her TV show

The actress was seen wearing an all-white attire and complimented her look with stunning makeup and jewellery

Recently, news has been flying around purporting that the veteran actress has welcomed a new baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian actress and television show host Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in a new video beaming with smiles while on the set of her cooking show.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama was seen on the set of McBrown's Kitchen as she beamed with smiles.

She was seen checking some of the equipment used as she checked the industrial blender that the guests who come on the show use.

Nana Ama McBrown was wearing a beautiful white attire as she sang along to a popular local gospel song that was playing in the background.

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pretty actress complemented her look with beautiful makeup and some jewellery as she used the opportunity to flaunt her wedding ring as well.

After posting the video, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"Lets Blend All Pain Away And Refresh Our Hearts with Joy #Brimm"

Fans Of McBrown React To The Video

Many fans and followers of Nana Ama McBrown took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

belindabonney was in love with the blender:

"I want the same blender where can I get it"

lily.thegenie came in with the comment:

"Love you mommy"

jubella_berries also had this to say:

"My sweet empress you are blessed"

Gyakie Dazzles In Beautiful Photos Wearing Suit And Trouser; Many Fans React

Meanwhile, Ghanaian afro-beat sensation, Jackline Acheampong, known by the stage name Gyakie, has dropped some new photos showing off her fashion sense on social media.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the acclaimed songstress was seen wearing a black t-shirt over a trouser made of a combination of orange and burgundy-looking material.

She appeared to have also made a suit from the same orange and burgundy material and was seen holding it behind her.

Source: YEN.com.gh