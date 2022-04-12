Kisa Gbekle has thrown some shots at her critics by releasing some eye-popping photos from the beach

In the photo the mother of one was seen in a black outfit feeling herself while turning and flaunting her backside to the camera

Kisa has confirmed in an interview that she spent GH¢ 60,000 to work on her beautiful body in Turkey

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has expressed her frustration with how many are criticizing her on social media.

The beautiful actress has become a topic of discussion after confirming that she spent over GH¢ 60,000 to work on her body in Turkey.

Following her confession, many dragged her into the mud claiming that she is an attention seeker.

Now, the mother of one has replied her critics with a gorgeous showing off her GH¢ 60,000 figure.

In the photo, she was seen at the beachside wearing a black outfit as she turned her back to the camera.

From the photo, Kisa looks so beautiful as she posed in a lovely and simple way.

Her caption of the photo:

Someone called me an attention whore. For me attention is better than competition.

Fans react to Kisa's awesome beachside photo

As expected many social media users took to the comment section to air their views.

keenyice:

Mawu gbagbe

odewumiade:

Beautiful

abla_helen:

Daavi hottie

dirty_tren.t:

Eish we close Instagram

