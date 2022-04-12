Afrobeats singer Fuse ODG and his Zimbabwean wife, Karen Tino Jonga, have started their honeymoon in earnest

The newlyweds have been spotted in their latest video travelling out of the country to begin their honeymoon

Fuse ODG and Karen, a fashion designer, got married in a private wedding ceremony attended by Sarkodie, Majid Michel and others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian-British Afrobeats sensation Fuse ODG, known in private life as Richard Nana Abiona, and his wife Karen Tino Jango are on their way to their honeymoon.

Fuse and the pretty Zimbabwean lady jetted out of the country on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, for their post-wedding enjoyment.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page, Ronnie Is Everywhere, the newlyweds are seen at the Kotoka International Airport.

Fuse ODG and his wife have flown out for their honeymoon Photo source: @ameyawtv, ronnie_is_everywhere

Source: Instagram

The singer was dressed in a pink jacket and trousers while his wife rocked an ash-coloured bodycon jumpsuit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The husband and wife did their check-in and they looked quite excited to be going away for their honeymoon.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram:

Fuse ODG's wedding

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Fuse ODG got married in a private wedding ceremony. The wedding took place at the Oasis Gardens in Accra on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by rapper Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, Steff London, and other top stars.

Who is Fuse ODG?

Following the news of the wedding, YEN.com.gh dug around to find a few details and photos of the lady Fuse got married to.

She is known as Karen Tino Jonga. Karen is from Zimbabwe but she is based in the United Kingdom where she met Fuse ODG.

From her LinkedIn profile, Karen is a graduate of the University of Derby where she studied Fashion. She graduated in 2012.

Fuse ODG's wife has worked as a fashion designer for a number of entities. She also set up her own cloth line, Karentino, where she works as the head designer.

Source: YEN.com.gh