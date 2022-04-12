Popular Ghanaian musician Lucky Star has passed away after taking ill for a while

The musician took ill some three months ago and gave up the ghost on February 10, 2022 at the hospital

Lucky Star is noted for the hit songs Di Wo Lane Mu and Osh3 Wo Dan Mu which resonated well with many music lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that well-known Ghanaian highlife musician Isaac Kwadwo Acheampong known by the stage name Lucky Star has died.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a close relative who was recounting the demise of the singer said it happened in February.

According to the young man, Lucky Star passed away on February 10, 2022, after taking ill for about three months.

Photos of Lucky Star.

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The family of the late singer have already come out with a date for the funeral of the Di Wo Lane Mu crooner.

The funeral poster made available to YEN.com.gh has it that the funeral would take place on June 3, 2022, at Akyem-Enyinesi in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The mortal remains of the popular musician would be laid-in-state in his hometown of Akyem-Enyinesi for public viewing.

A Thanksgiving service would be held at a yet to be named church in Akyem-Enyinesi in the Eastern region.

The late Lucky Star is noted for his many hit songs including Osh3 Wo Dan Mu and Di Wo Lane Mu.

He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

Video Of Fuse ODG Crying On His Wedding Day Pops Up Online

British-Ghanaian singer Nana Richard Abiona known in the world of showbiz as Fuse ODG tied the knot over the weekend in a private but plush wedding ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Antenna hitmaker who was tying the knot in a plush garden-themed wedding was seen getting emotional at a point.

When it got to when his bride had to walk down the aisle, the musician suddenly got emotional and started crying.

Fuse ODG was standing alone on the altar waiting for his bride to join him but appeared to have been overwhelmed with emotions and started jittering.

Source: YEN.com.gh