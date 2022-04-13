Delay has indicated that she is planning on dating in the shortest possible time

According to her, she forgot to get married in 2021 and was looking to start a relationship which would lead to marriage

Delay's relationship life has been shrouded in mystery but she was recently linked with burgeoning rapper Amerado Burner

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has caused a huge stir online after she hinted at dating and soon getting married.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay indicated that she was so busy that she did not have time to be in a relationship.

According to her, she was going to use this year (2022) to find a partner and start dating him with the hopes of settling down.

Photos of Delay. Source: delayghana

Source: Instagram

Before sharing her feelings, Delay dropped a photo of herself beaming with smiles as she dazzled in a blush pink dress.

She complimented her look with some jewellery as she glowed like a diamond for all to see.

After sharing the photo, Deloris Frimpong Manso captioned it:

"Ooh, I totally forgot to marry last year. Let me start dating next month. Time no Dey"

Not long ago, some dating rumours were started following Delay's constant association with rapper Amerado Burner.

The duo appeared to be all over the place as they showed glimpses of traits exhibited by couples.

Amerado however came out later to indicate that Delay was sort of a big sister to her and that he was convinced that attaching his brand with hers could help propel his career to higher heights.

Fans Of Delay React To The Photo And Accompanying Caption

Many fans, as well as celebs friends of Deloris Frimpong Manso, took to the comment section to shower glowing words on her and also react to her post.

phacelord_official came in with the comment:

"Den Amerado x available"

juliadeblessed had this to say:

"Time no dey koraa invite us"

mandy_jael_berry_woods noted:

"Ei Sister AFIA ... Na s3 w’aware deda anaaa invite ambamu no Nti yanhu?"

clinton_ontario also wrote:

"Ahoufie mu First class,Nofoc na Y3 Akonor Sei"

