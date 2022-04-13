Ghanaian media personality, and actress, Afia Schwar, has said plainly that she will not pay E-levy

She says the initiative does not make sense and for that matter, there is no way she is going to pay it

Afia wondered why the government would cancel road toll when Ghanaians have not complained to charge E-levy

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has said that she will not pay E-levy, and for that she has collected all the money on her Mobile Money wallet.

Afia Schwar explained that it made no sense for the government to scrap road toll in the name of introducing E-levy, and so she would not pay.

For this reason, Afia says she has already emptied her Mobile Money wallet before May 1, 2022, when the E-levy deductions will start.

Asked how she was going to buy airtime for her phone, Afia Schwar says she would have to leave MTN for other networks if MTN would not reintroduce scratch cards.

The telecommunication company stopped the use of scratch cards during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, all of its customers resort to electronic purchasing of airtime.

Thus, Afia says she would move to a different network if she needs to buy MTN airtime only via Mobile Money.

