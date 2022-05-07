Comedian and actor Clemento Suarez has massively criticised President Akufo-Addo over E-levy

He questioned the need for E-levy when government is already taxing his income and good and services he patronizes

Clemento says he is returning to cash system until further notice, and his colleagues have hailed his boldness

Some who commented on the post say they have regretted voting for the NPP, and would choose the NDC in the next elections

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clemento Suarez, has register his displeasure about the E-levy charges implemented by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Clemento wrote an open letter to Akufo-Addo, pouring out his frustration with the E-levy charges he experienced on a transaction.

He had made a transaction of 700 cedis on Vodafone Cash and was charged 10 cedis 50 pesewas for E-levy, but Clemento believes it is thievery and nothing else.

A collage of Akufo-Addo and Clemento Suarez. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo @clementosuarez/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He explained that he already paid tax on the money he receives on his wallet, as well as paying tax on the goods and services he patronises, therefore, it is completely uncalled for for another charge to apply in the name of E-levy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The saddest part for Clemento, according to the letter, is that he chose Vodafone Cash because it came with no transaction fee, but now, E-levy seems to frustrate him.

He completed the letter by questioning Akufo-Addo about what E-levy has done for him Clemento for it to take his money.

He added that if the president believes he is doing the right thing with E-levy before God, he should continue.

For now, Clemento says he is closing his Mobile Money and returning to cash system.

Fans react to Suarez’s post

The post has triggered reactions from some of his industry colleagues, and fans at large.

Comedian DKB, for instance, lauded Clemento’s letter and called him a bold man.

Others, however, could only comment: “Hmmm, hmmm”, while some say they have regretted voting for Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

See some of the comments here:

dkbghana: “I love this boldness..”

ntimination: “Hmmm.”

everly_afaglo: “Hmmmmmmm.”

efya.swit: “Nana please we ain’t saying we don’t want to pay tax oo…but please not now…not when one tomato is 5gh…we beg…my momo dea unless after 2025 then I start transaction..hopefully if the other party cancels it as they say..(that’s the only reason I will vote for them) Yours truly.”

nanaquame990: “I even regret wasting my time to vote for him. I swear I regret papa. Cus he seem way too selfish and I don’t care. Upon all these he’s taking, we won’t see any improvement in the country and our lives cus it’s all going to their pockets. #IRegretVotingForNanaAddo.”

ewurah_abena2: “The hardest truth been told in hilarious way!!.”

obroni_tori: “This is not even funny.. 10ghc on 700ghc transaction and 25ghc on 1000ghc transaction.. like aden profit naaa na 3k) aban h).”

_akpetiyo: “It's frustrating when people elected no longer listen to the electorates.”

mrkwadwoantwi: “E-levy needs a review. I pay tax to the government on my salary and end up paying tax again when I send it. I don't get it. This part must be checked. What happened at the town hall meetings?”

amariaone82: “Exactly,the government is taking what he didn't work for.Lazy government.”

ishmael_baengmah: “The economy is going to slow down kraaa because this e levy is already affecting businesses that used to depend on cashless transaction.

osikaniama: “This E-Levy thing does not make sense.”

_calvenjay: “Rn E-levy simply dey mean re-taxing you for having money k3k3 ey.”

naanaasantewaa: “The small money students get, we will have to pay tax on it, just sad.”

nanayaa.gyamfuaaa: “This is the hard truth in a hilarious way.”

Afia Schwar vows never to pay E-levy

Meanwhile, Clemento Suarez is not the only public figure criticising Akufo-Addo over E-levy.

Controversial actress, Afia Schwar, earlier said that she would not pay the electronic levy because it makes no sense to her.

She explained her point in details as published by YEN.com.gh.

YEN.com.gh also published 6 ways to legally beat the E-levy system.

Source: YEN.com.gh