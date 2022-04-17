Ghanaian singer Becca has turned heads with her curvy figure in a video widely shared on social media

The African woman crooner was spotted with her husband Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel exiting the Gym and Bar, sporting fitness wear

Becca caused eyeballs to shift toward her well-endowed figure in the clip and set tongues wagging online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, and her husband Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel have been spotted walking out of a gym holding hands.

The couple sported fitness wear as they exited the Gym and Bar before Becca caused the attention of eyeballs to focus on her bum.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of Gh Hyper GH, the African Woman singer teased fans by raising one side of her hips in the direction of the camera capturing them.

Photos of Becca and her husband Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel. Source: GH Hyper GH

Source: Instagram

Before this clip, a video of Becca at the gym with a camera focused on her bum was widely circulated on social media after she uploaded it on Instagram.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post, which got many tongues wagging, also gained a reaction from the husband of the songstress.

''Woooow, this is all mine. Forever!” and she replied, ''yes sir! All yours! And forever!"

Similarly, the footage of the couple exiting the gym has sparked a lot of reactions from fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Sanguoonb said:

''She has it dada oo don’t tink gym give hips..''

Cynthia_gaga26 commented:

''I saw her 2 days ago at Eastlegon, she was so calm and welcoming.''

Worst.boyfriend commented:

''Sometimes, I wish I was the man.''

Becca Shows Off beauty and Fine Legs in Fresh Heartwarming Photo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Becca recently set tongues wagging on social media.

The Driving License hitmaker has shown why she is one of the most beautiful songstresses in the country.

The award-winning singer has released a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Becca was captured wearing a straight red shining outfit.

In the photo, Becca flaunted a beautiful hairstyle, beauty and complimented her looks with a lovely smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh