Star actress Jackie Appiah has been spotted in a new video showing the interior of her new house at Trasacco estate

In the video, Jackie was welcoming her stylist into her home and the visitor sounded very impressed by what she saw

Many social media users who have come across the video have been wowed and have showered praised on the actress

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has opened the doors to her recently-acquired mansion at Trasacco estate in the East Legon enclave in Accra.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Jackie acquired the new house in the latter months of 2021. The news came up in December.

Days after the news of Jackie's mansion emerged, a video of the actress' new home surfaced on social media.

Jackie Appiah has shown the interior of her Trasacco mansion Photos source: @jackieappiah

The video showed the house to be a storey-building with a swimming pool and a plush compound.

In her latest video, the actress showed the interior of the house as she received a visitor to her home. The visitor happened to be the actress' stylist, Bveystyling.

After entering the living room, Jackie's stylist was heard disclosing that she liked the space. She also expressed her admiration for the actress' hair.

The video which was first shared on Jackie's Instagram stories has been reposted by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Jackie Appiah's fans react to video

Jackie Appiah's video has excited some of her fans who just cannot get enough of the actress and her house. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below.

afia_akyaa_serwaa said:

"I don't even know what to watch whether Jackie or the house chai.. everywhere is beautiful. Pretty lady in a beautiful house. Video too short."

mecedesgivency said:

"Nice one beautiful."

lapstackdivagh said:

"East legon land lady papabi this is the correct land lady for East legon❤️❤️❤️❤️."

abelerichard said:

"Her mansion is not in east legon, get ur facts right."

TV in Jackie's mansion costs GHC135,000

Meanwhile, Jackie's home is not only beautiful but it is filled with many expensive gadgets including a Beovision Harmony TV.

Online checks by YEN.com.gh reveal that the Beovision Harmony TV is made by Danish manufacturer, Bang & Olufsen.

Her model comes in three sizes, 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sells for 18,825 dollars (about GHC115,000), the 77" sells for 21,925 dollar (almost GHC135,000), and the 88" goes for 48, 675 dollars (almost GHC300,000).

Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version. Thus, it must have cost her close to GHC135,000 to buy.

