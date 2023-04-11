Akrobeto, during the Easter holidays, visited Kwahu and went paragliding, wearing a suit

In a video that surfaced on social media, the actor and media personality had a safety harness on whiles he interacted and cracked jokes with onlookers

The video sparked funny reactions on social media as folks enjoyed Akrobeto's bubbly personality

Famous Ghanaian actor and media personality, Akrobeto made the most of the Easter holidays as he visited Kwahu, a famous destination in the Eastern Region of Ghana, to take on a paragliding adventure.

Akrobeto Goes Paragliding In Kwahu In Huge Suit In Video, Sparks Reactions

The comic actor, known for his humorous acts, donned a suit and a safety harness, showing his fearlessness and willingness to try new things.

The Kwahu paragliding festival is a renowned event in Ghana, attracting tourists from around the globe. The festival offers breathtaking views of the Kwahu mountains and an exhilarating experience for its participants. For Akrobeto, it was a chance to embrace new adventures and showcase his adventurous spirit.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Akrobeto could be seen preparing to take off on his paragliding adventure, cracking jokes and interacting with onlookers. The actor's bubbly personality and lively antics brought joy to many Ghanaians, who have praised him for his adventurous spirit and willingness to take on new challenges.

The video has sparked a frenzy of funny reactions on social media, with many fans and followers expressing their admiration for Akrobeto's fearless attitude. Others found his suit hilarious as they felt he should have worn something casual.

The Kwahu paragliding festival is an annual event that has gained international recognition for its unique experience. This year's festival was no exception, with participants from all over Ghana coming together to enjoy the breathtaking views and exhilarating adventure.

Akrobeto Sparks Reactions

VandykeEr commented:

Such a lovely man

Keesha8446 wrote:

Only your coat wofa

animen027 commented:

my very own akrobeto.i love him so much.anytiime I see him I become Soo excited

