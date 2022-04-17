Singer Fantana has again dazzled with her massive curves in slim-fitting leggings and a matching crop top

She released exciting Instagram images sporting the designer outfit and black hair extensions on Saturday, April 16

Personalities in the entertainment industry and fans of the singer have left compliments under her post

Ghanaian singer Fantana, known in real life as Francine Koffie, has again dazzled fans with her massive curves in slim-fitting leggings and a matching bra top.

The No Dulling crooner flaunted her hourglass figure and flawless face beat in the latest Instagram photos. She paired her look with matching sunglasses and a designer bag.

Fantana flexed her confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.

Fans and followers of the adorable singer have shared their views under the post.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Singer Hajia4reall and actress Fella Makafui reacted.

Elizabetthwadde commented:

''I've been waiting all day for your post.''

Worldbest_wb said:

''Sexy Fanta, I left my girlfriend to focus on your beauty.''

Lovelynelle commented:

''Now this, this is the one omg.''

Mdokriskid said:

''Haters demma role model.''

Cecil_jayyy commented:

''Most prettiest.''

Fantana Turns 24

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian singer Fantana turned a year older on Sunday.

Born in 1997, the former RuffTown Records signee attained the age of 24.

In celebration of her new age, Fantana has released new beautiful photos online. The photos showed Fantana in a desert in Dubai.

